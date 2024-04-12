Inmate found dead inside Henry County Jail, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell on Thursday.
Investigators say that 30-year-old Sterling Jamal Williams, from Hampton, was found unresponsive inside his cell. He was later pronounced dead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say he was found with a sheet around his neck and tied to his bed during a cell check,
Williams’ official cause of death has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man sentenced for putting antifreeze in his newborn baby’s breastmilk, South Fulton Police say
- Former Super Bowl champion arrested on gun, stolen vehicle charges outside metro Atlanta Target
- Mother outraged, says daycare worker had inappropriate relationship with her 10-year-old son
He was initially booked into the Henry County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct on April 5.
They did not comment on what led up to his charge.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group