Henry County couple getting married as man’s dying wish after cancer battle

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Doctors have given Jordan Barrett just a few months to live, so he’s created a list of a few things he wants to do first, including marrying his fiancé.

Barrett says that last year, he was diagnosed with stage three stomach cancer. After surgery and chemotherapy, he went into remission.

Earlier this year, he says the cancer returned more aggressively. Doctors gave him a timeline of six weeks before his day-to-day functions are affected and four months before it overtakes him.

The Locust Grove man says that before that, he and his fiancé, Mikayla, plan to get married and go on a honeymoon.

Among other things, he also wants to be able to take one last family vacation, he wrote in an online fundraiser.

The community has rallied around Barrett, already donating nearly $11,000 to his online fundraiser.

“I appreciate everyone and am beyond grateful to have the amazing support system through this,” Barrett wrote. “I know where I am going after this time is over & I have accepted it - I just want to spend my remaining time celebrating and being with those I love!”

