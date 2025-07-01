GSP identifies make, model of SUV connected to teen’s deadly hit-and-run

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol has identified the make and model of an SUV wanted in connection to a teen’s deadly hit-and-run.

Ty’leal Glaser, 16, died on June 21 after he was hit crossing Ga. 81 with his friends in McDonough. The driver left the scene and left behind a car headlight and other pieces of debris.

On Monday, GSP confirmed the debris belonged to a Toyota RAV4 and that it would have damage to its left side headlight area.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time is urged to contact GSP Troop D at (770) 542-7201 and ask to speak to a Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT).

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Glaser’s family after the crash.

“It’s been very hard. Very, very hard. Not just for me but for my youngest son as well,” said Teairra Payne, Ty’leal’s mother.

Glaser was a two-sport athlete, playing football and running track at Sandy Creek High School in Fayette.

“How he was always dancing. He was always smiling,” said Darius Smiley, Ty’leal’s head coach at Sandy Creek High School, recalling the teenager’s vibrant personality and leadership qualities.

Those who loved Ty’leal just want the driver to come forward.

“Just give me some justice and some peace,” Payne pleaded.

