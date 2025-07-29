Groundbreaking for new Habitat for Humanity homes held in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Work is underway on two new Habitat for Humanity homes in Henry County.
Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Stockbridge on Monday.
The homes are on Davis Road.
Henry County contributed $600,000 of federal funding, and the Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority donated the land.
