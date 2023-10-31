Georgia’s medical marijuana dispensary expands to Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News got a chance to get a first look at Georgia’s first physician-owned medical cannabis provider.

Botanical Sciences opened the dispensary in Stockbridge on Tuesday. It’s located on Rock Quarry Road.

The Georgia-based company provides tinctures, capsules, and topicals.

“The wonderful thing about having this dispensary is that they have a knowledgeable staff,” said customer Jennifer Conforti. A pharmacologist is helping parents and patients decide what’s the best medicine for them.”

The company hopes the dispensary provides relief to Georgia patients who suffer from any of the state’s qualifying medical conditions.

According to the Georgia Medical Cannabis Commission, some of those conditions include Crohn’s disease, Tourette’s syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and many more.

Botanical Sciences has locations in Cobb County and Chatham County, with plans to open more across the state.

