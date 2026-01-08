Ex-supervisor files 2nd discrimination lawsuit against Stockbridge Police Department

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The woman at the center of a second discrimination lawsuit filed against the City of Stockbridge is speaking publicly.

In the suit, Keyana Cook alleges racism while employed as a code enforcement supervisor.

She spoke exclusively with Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Channel 2 Action news at 6:00 p.m. and said while employed at the Stockbridge Police Department, she was discriminated and retaliated against.

“We work hard to get where we are,” Cook said Thursday. “And a lot of us are in male-driven careers, so being a woman we have to fight a little harder.”

She worked as a chief code enforcement supervisor at the police department from 2022 to 2024.

In the lawsuit, Cook says she was questioned about her knowledge of race and sex discrimination allegations within the department.

Then in July 2024, “put on an extended administrative leave and threatened with termination for ‘spreading rumors.’”

She shared pictures of an award she received from the department one month before she was put on leave.

This is the second officer to sue the city for discrimination. Another former officer claims she was denied promotions while less qualified Black and white men were given the positions.

A city spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

“During 2023 and 2024, the Stockbridge Police Department has terminated approximately 10 Black women employees while treating white employees who have committed worse infractions,” Cook’s lawsuit said.

In a statement, Cook’s attorney wrote in part:

“One would hope the new municipal leadership sees these cases as a chance to do a moral and legal reset for this community.”

Cook said she is seeking back pay and other damages.

“When there’s discrimination and unfairness going on and you see it, you have to fight out for the next woman coming behind,” she said.

