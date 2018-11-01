0 Deputy who survived shooting says slain officer 'never stopped fighting'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A local deputy described a fight and shootout inside a house as he and two other officers tried take a so-called sovereign citizen into custody.

Officer Chase Maddox died in the shooting. The deputy who survived told Channel 2's Mark Winne, for the first time, Maddox fought to the end.

"I just asked God. I said, 'God, I know I’m hurt bad,' but I said, 'I’m OK either way. If you take me on now, I know I’m gonna be with you for eternity. I know that’s the best possible outcome,'" Deputy Ralph Sidwell “Sid” Callaway told Winne.

On Feb. 9, Callaway and Deputy Michael Corley went to a house to serve a failure to appear warrant on Tierre Guthrie for a truck parking issue. They didn't see a criminal record for him so they decided they wouldn't take him to jail if he'd agree to go pay what he owes but he wouldn't have it.

Callaway said he called for backup. Maddox arrived and Callaway told Guthrie he was under arrest. Callaway said Guthrie bashed his head, badly.

"He hit me with his gun, so he already had his gun in his back waistband," he said.

Callaway said the fight moved upstairs and he fought not to pass out.

"I just kept telling myself, 'You cant pass out,'" he said.

Callaway said Guthrie fired.

"Officer Maddox did a great job of staying in the fight so that his first few bullets missed me. I did get hit. I did get hit hard," he said.

Corley was hit but survived. Maddox was hit three times and died and badly wounded Callaway killed Guthrie.

"I think he woulda lost his life and Deputy Corley and any other officers that were responding woulda been in jeopardy if he hadn't been able to stop that situation," Callaway said.



Callaway said he used to be an officer full time but when shot he was in the reserves, fully trained, but a volunteer. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is his fulltime gig.

Now, his mission is to tell how faith, fitness, friends, family, medical staff, training and especially God saved him.

"God still has a purpose for Corley. God still has a purpose for me," Callaway said.

