Child seriously injured by playground equipment at McDonough park

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Parents who take their kids to a popular McDonough park want to know how a child managed to get seriously injured playing inside a structure.

The city has since removed the equipment and is investigating.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to a parent who said she didn’t let her kids play in the structure, because she didn’t think it was safe.

“I’m like, this is why I don’t let y’all go. Because that can happen,” E. Faye Lloyd said.

That’s what she told her kids after she learned a child was seriously injured in a playhouse at Hope Park. She says she made her kids get out of it recently because it didn’t feel safe.

“You close the door, and I felt like my kids disappeared, so I was like y’all not going in there. Get out of there,” she said.

Someone from the Facebook group McDonough Moms posted a picture of the playhouse wrapped in caution tape after the incident.

McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent posted on social media a child was injured in a serious incident inside a structure at the park. Vincent said staff immediately removed it.

Jones went to the park and saw a concrete base where it used to sit.

“Nothing you would ever expect going to a playground,” parent Kristi Ray said.

She brought here son to the park to play.

“The hope is that any equipment that’s put out is done with some thought and forethought,” she said.

The mayor did not release details on the severity of the child’s injuries or explain how it happened.

She did release a statement that says, “Our hearts are with the child and their family. And we have reached out privately to offer support during this incredibly difficult time.”

“It’s insane. Insane,” Lloyd said, reacting to the incident.

She is happy the city removed the structure but wants more information about this incident.

“I wish they were a little more transparent about what happened and how the child got hurt, so we could know and maybe prevent it for next time,” she said.

The city says the structure was donated.

The city of Stockbridge says Habitat for Humanity also donated one to them. Stockbridge officials say they have taken the door off to prevent a child’s finger from getting stuck in the space where the hinges are.

