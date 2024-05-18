2 men stole semi-trailer, ditched it once they’d emptied it in Henry County, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Henry County are searching for two men they believe stole a semi-trailer and then ditched it when they got what they wanted.

Investigators say the men walked onto the property of Horizon Group USA on Distribution Drive in McDonough around 11 p.m. one night earlier this month.

Horizon Group USA manufactures and sells craft products for kids and teenagers, like slime, bracelets, scrapbooks and more.

Deputies say the men stole a loaded trailer, which was later recovered, but empty.

They released surveillance photos of the men in the hopes someone would recognize them.

Anyone who knows who they may be should call 770-957-9121.

