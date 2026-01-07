Heavy rainfall, chance for storms and possible flooding on the way

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking some rain as we head toward the weekend.

It will mainly be from late Friday through Saturday evening. That’s when we will see widespread rain for most of north Georgia.

Early Friday, we will start off very cloudy as the rain makes its way across Alabama and a slow-moving cold front approaches our area later that day.

Tracking the latest updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Within all of the rain will be pockets of heavy downpours, and we are also watching for the possibility of thunderstorms – some of which could become strong or severe.

The main issue will be the heavy rain.

“We could actually use the rain that’s going to make it through our area, as we are still running well behind in our rainfall total,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The heaviest rain will be across far northwest Georgia. Those areas could receive as much as 2-3 inches total, with the possibility of some localized flooding.

The greatest flood threat will be in far northwest Georgia, but we will be watching areas slightly further south as well.

Parts of the metro Atlanta area could see a half inch to over 1 inch of total rainfall by late Saturday.

We will keep the dry air in place for today, although moisture will be on the increase through the end of the week.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group