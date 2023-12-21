Young family loses everything in Hall County house fire just before Christmas

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A family lost everything ahead of the holidays after officials say a fire destroyed their house.

Gainesville fire officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday that crews received reports of a fire at a house on Springview Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

According to the investigation, the residents, Katherine Carney, Ryan Carney and their three young boys were out of town when the fire happened.

“Everything in their house burned or is ruined due to smoke damage, including Ryan’s car, which was in the driveway,” the family wrote on an online fundraiser.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family asked the community for donations to buy Christmas presents for the boys and any essentials needed for caring for a newborn. You can make a donation by clicking here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man burned in DeKalb church playground fire, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group