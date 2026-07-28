Woman jailed, accused of setting truck on fire, trying to break into north Georgia home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia law enforcement agency says a woman remains in jail after being accused of breaking into a truck and setting it on fire.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Chrystal Yvonne Maney, 43 of Cleveland, was accused of going to a home on Hub Head Road on Wednesday, where a 911 caller said his home was being broken into while he was away.

The 911 caller said he’d seen the woman on a surveillance camera trying to enter his home and a Chevrolet pickup truck in the driveway, describing her to deputies.

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While reviewing surveillance footage, deputies say they saw Maney enter the pickup truck while looking for something inside.

When deputies opened the truck door, smoke “billowed out” and they saw the floorboard and gear shift-area were burned.

Maney was captured in a woodline nearby and charged with entering auto to commit a theft and second-degree criminal damage to property.

Maney was awarded a $5,900 bond but was still in jail on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

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