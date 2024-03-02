WATCH: Man, woman accused of trying to steal metro Atlanta taxi at gunpoint arrested

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are behind bars after officials say they were caught trying to steal a taxi at gunpoint.

Gainesville police said on Thursday, around 6 a.m., officers arrested 31-year-old Abraham Santiago and 38-year-old Ana Maria Calderilla-Linares after seeing them try to steal the vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, the taxi driver picked up Santiago and Calderilla-Linares at a motel and drove them to a location on Dawsonville Highway, where they tried to steal his vehicle.

The victim told police that Santiago pulled the gun on him before police arrived, and he ran away.

In body camera footage, Santiago is seen resisting officers who were trying to take him into custody. Officers also found a gun that was registered as stolen on Santiago’s ankle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities added that a second stolen gun was found at the crime scene.

Santiago and Calderilla-Linares have been charged with theft, firearms, drug, and hijacking-related charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Car plows through DeKalb County house, leaving behind massive amount of damage

©2023 Cox Media Group