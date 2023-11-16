Senior home care group sues Hall Co. caterer, claims employees were served THC-infused brownies

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County senior living facility has filed a lawsuit against a caterer after officials say the restaurant served employees tetrahydrocannabinol-infused brownies during a holiday dinner.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, in Nov. 2022, A Helping Hand Home Care, LLC hired Timothy Broxton of Easy B’s Market and Cafe and several other employees to cater the holiday meal served to facility employees.

The lawsuit, filed in Sept. 2023, said that as some employees began eating their food, they started experiencing “confusion, euphoria, disorientation, panic, fear and intensification of sensory inputs.”

The meal consisted of an Italian salad, beef lasagna, bread, lemon bars, chocolate brownie bites, sweet and unsweet tea and ice water, the court documents said.

Soon, officials said Gainesville police were called to investigate possible food poisoning. Officers confirmed that the chocolate brownie bites were the source of the food poisoning.

According to the lawsuit, officials tested the brownie bites and found that they were infused with THC.

Several employees who went to the hospital were drug tested. According to the lawsuit, they received a positive test for “THC poisoning at levels beyond the upper concentration measuring limit of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s blood test for THC.”

The lawsuit added that in addition to some employees eating the brownie bites, one child ate one.

According to a motion filed by Broxton and the restaurant staff on Nov. 9, the restaurant claims they never sold or transferred any goods, products, food or supplies to the senior living facility or the residents affected by the brownies.

The restaurant also claimed in their motion that they had never had any previous interactions with the senior living facility and that there was no credible or valid evidence regarding the facility’s accusations.

The Market asked in its motion that the facility drop the lawsuit or that there be a full evidentiary hearing to prove that they did nothing wrong.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Broxton but has not received a response.

