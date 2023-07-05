Officers search for man who they say shot other man in July 4 dispute over woman

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Officers are searching for a man who shot another man during a dispute over a woman on July 4, Gainesville police said.

Police said 28-year-old Emcee Dante Weaver of Gainesville shot from a car into another car on Sunday, hitting another man.

Warrants have now been obtained warrants for Weaver’s arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened on Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road in Gainesville.

Police said the shooting likely resulted from a dispute over a woman.

The suspect was shot in the shoulder and released from the hospital after treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Weaver has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Police said they are hoping Weaver will turn himself in.

Anyone with information about Weaver is asked to contact police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Drawing for $400 million Mega Millions jackpot happens tonight

©2022 Cox Media Group