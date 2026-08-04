Metro Atlanta man accused of crashing into taxi while DUI, breaking passenger’s bones

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia crash led to a Gwinnett County man facing charges for crashing into a taxi and injuring its passenger.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Murray, 49 of Norcross, was driving on Aviation Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when he got into a crash.

When investigators got to the scene of the crash, they determined that Murray had failed to stop at a red light, hitting a taxi that was traveling east through the intersection.

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When the vehicles collided, a passenger in the taxi was injured, with multiple broken bones.

Deputies said Murray was charged with driving under the influence, having an open container in the car and failing to obey traffic control devices.

Accident investigators also charged Murray with causing a serious injury with a vehicle, which is a felony charge.

The sheriff’s office said Murray was booked into the Hall County Jail before being released on $8,500 bond on Tuesday morning.

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