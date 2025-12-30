Man, dog killed in early morning house fire in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man and his dog are dead after an early morning house fire in Hall County.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday on Tanners Mill Road. Hall County Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

Tracey Landers lives next door and told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that her dogs woke her up to flames.

“I knew automatically,” Landers said. “I started running, but there was nothing I can do.”

Firefighters say when they put out the flames, that’s when they found the man and dog dead inside the home.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire but say there is evidence pointing to various causes.

Neighbors told Rogers the victim was a paraplegic and had lived in the home for about a year.

“Being in a wheelchair and not being able to do something that’s what breaks me,” Landers said. “He was just as sweet as can be. To be in the shape that he was in, he took it, and he lived life to the fullest, and he was a good guy. I hate that for him and for that dog.”

The Hall County Sherriff’s Office is also involved in the investigation.

Firefighters are reminding everyone as the temperatures drops to check their smoke alarms and make sure they’re working properly.

