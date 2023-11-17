Lawsuit claims caterer poisoned dinner attendees with THC-laced brownies

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A caterer is accused of poisoning people at a dinner party with pot-infused brownies, and now the attendees are suing.
Plaintiffs say they had no idea the food was laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that causes a high.
It happened Nov. 15, 2022, at the Junior League building in Gainesville and was catered by Tim Broxton, owner of Easy B’s Market and Café.
“I ate two brownies,” Alma Simpson told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.
She joined her co-workers at A Helping Hand Home Care for the dinner. When she got home, she said, she thought she was having a heart attack.
“I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t get my words out, my head was throbbing,” Simpson said.
Paramedics thought she was having a stroke, she said.
“I really thought I was dying. I was scared I wouldn’t see my grandkids grow,” Simpson said.
