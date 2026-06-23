Hall County murder suspect denied bond in deadly dog park shooting

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man accused of fatally shooting another man following a confrontation involving their dogs at a park will remain behind bars after a judge denied his request for bond.

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Todd Stalcup, 52, appeared in court Monday as his attorneys sought bond in connection with the December shooting death of 70-year-old Terry Loden.

During the hearing, prosecutors described the events leading up to the shooting, saying Stalcup was walking his dog at a park when it was attacked by another dog being walked by Loden and his wife.

Stalcup has admitted to shooting and killing the couple’s dog. His defense attorney argued that moments later, after Stalcup saw Loden reach toward him, the fatal shot was not intentional.

Defense attorney Chloe Owens told the court that Stalcup’s finger remained on the trigger after shooting the dog and that he was startled, causing a bullet to pass through his own sleeve before striking Loden in the side.

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Stalcup’s mother also testified during the hearing, describing her son as loving, caring, dependable and respectful. She said he has no criminal record or history of violence.

Despite those arguments, the judge sided with prosecutors and denied bond, saying he could not find that Stalcup was not a danger to the community.

Loden’s wife told the court it was difficult to hear details of the shooting she witnessed but said she was grateful the suspect would remain in jail.

“If there’s a chance he could do it to someone else, no, no, he needs to stay in jail,” she said.

Stalcup’s murder trial is tentatively scheduled to begin during the week of Oct. 19 in Hall County.

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