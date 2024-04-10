Hall County

Hall County deputies searching for Gainesville man for charges of rape, sexual abuse of minor

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Andres Alonzo Perez (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a man from Gainesville in relation to arrest warrants for sexual abuse and rape.

According to HCSO, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 31-year-old Andres Alonzo Perez for charges of rape and sexually abusing a minor from a March 30 incident.

Perez was last seen near Calvary Church Road, according to deputies.

Deputies said Perez has a cross tattoo on one arm and may have a Mohican-style haircut, and has been seen at times with a mustache.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, HCSO at 770-536-8812 or Investigadora Wood at 770-718-5534.

Information about Perez can also be sent to Wood online.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family says mother of 3 left home for food but never came back after being killed in GSP chase

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read