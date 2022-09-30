Hall County 4th grader saves choking classmate

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta fourth grade student is being recognized for his bravery and quick thinking that saved a classmate’s life.

Hall County School District officials say Julian Pedraza, who goes to Martin Elementary School, was at lunch when he noticed one of his classmates was choking.

Julian jumped into action and started performing the Heimlich Maneuver on his classmate and cleared what was blocking his airway.

The Hall County Board of Education recognized Julian at their meeting on Monday night.

Superintendent Will Schofield asked Julian how he knew what to do in that situation and he replied that he learned from a poster on the wall at school.

“When you’re a school district that is striving to be the most caring place on earth, it is always encouraging when we have students that demonstrate behaviors that are in line with that vision. It lights up our hearts,” Hall County Director of Communications and Athletics Stan Lewis said in a statement.

Martin Elementary School is going to be throwing a pizza party for Julian and all of his friends to celebrate his heroic acts.

