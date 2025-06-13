Falcons training camp practices will be back open to fans this year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced the dates that fans can attend their 2025 training camp.

The Falcons paused open practices for fans last year because of construction at their Flowery Branch facilities. The fans could only go to the open sessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But with the renovations complete, Atlanta will allow fans to return this July and August. There will also be two open practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, July 24, IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 26, IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 27, IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29 , IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 31 , IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 4 , IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 5 , IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6 , IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 11 , IBM Performance Field, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12, Joint practices with Tennessee Titans, IBM Performance Field , 9:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, Joint practices with Tennessee Titans, IBM Performance Field, 9:40 a.m.

