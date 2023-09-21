Hall County

Arrests made after SC teen is found shot, left to die in metro Atlanta neighborhood, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Victor Alejandro Flores and Antony Rebollar (Hall County Sheriff)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested after officials say they shot a teenager and left him to die.

On Tuesday, Hall County Sheriff officials said that deputies received reports of a person shot on Walker Drive near Chicopee Street around 4:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they located 18-year-old Junior Gabriel Linares of Greenville, South Carolina, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Linares was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

During the investigation, deputies recovered a handgun determined to be the weapon and interviewed individuals in the area at the time of the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., investigators arrested 18-year-old Victor Alejandro Flores and 18-year-old Anthony Rebollar, both of Gainesville.

Both men were charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of THC oil.

Flores was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both men remain in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Elton John's Atlanta home on the market for $4.995 million

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read