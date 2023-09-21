Arrests made after SC teen is found shot, left to die in metro Atlanta neighborhood, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested after officials say they shot a teenager and left him to die.

On Tuesday, Hall County Sheriff officials said that deputies received reports of a person shot on Walker Drive near Chicopee Street around 4:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located 18-year-old Junior Gabriel Linares of Greenville, South Carolina, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Linares was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

During the investigation, deputies recovered a handgun determined to be the weapon and interviewed individuals in the area at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., investigators arrested 18-year-old Victor Alejandro Flores and 18-year-old Anthony Rebollar, both of Gainesville.

Both men were charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of THC oil.

Flores was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Both men remain in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

