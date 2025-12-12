AI used to reunite lost pets with owners

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Animal Shelter is using AI technology to reunite lost pets with their owners, thanks to a partnership with Petco Love Lost.

The shelter has adopted a free national database developed by Petco Love Lost that utilizes facial recognition technology to help identify lost pets, Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned.

This system pulls data from community flyers, rescue pages and websites where lost or found pets are posted, centralizing the information to expedite the reunification process.

“We are partnering with Petco Love Lost and it’s a free national database that uses AI technology facial recognition,” said Trey Garcia, Hall County Animal Shelter Director.

The process is straightforward: users upload a picture of the lost pet and the location where the pet was last seen to the Petco Love Lost website.

Found pets can also be submitted, allowing the AI technology to match reports from various apps and social media platforms.

The AI technology uses facial recognition to match lost pets with those found in various online postings. Since implementing the Pet Finder network, at least three pet owners have been reunited with their pets.

The shelter is also promoting pet adoption, with fees reduced by fifty percent this month, encouraging more people to provide homes for the many lost dogs at the shelter.

For more information on adoptions, visit Hall County Animal Shelter.

