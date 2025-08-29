5-year-old found wandering street alone at night in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville mother is in jail after police found her 4-year-old son walking alone in the middle of the night.

Magdalena Carmelo-Gomez, 24, has been charged with felony second-degree child cruelty after leaving her young son at home while she worked an overnight shift. The incident occurred just before midnight on Monday when an officer on routine patrol discovered the child walking several houses down from his residence on Myrtle Street.

“Luckily, the juvenile was able to walk the officer back to the residence. He knew where he lived and was able to point the officer to the residence,” said Gainesville Police Captain Justin Martin.

The boy had been alone for about an hour, according to police, but his 5-year-old sister was with a babysitter at a nearby home.

Authorities are collaborating with the Division of Family and Children Services to ensure the children’s safety.

