19-year-old accused of downloading child sex abuse materials in Hall County

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A teenager is facing multiple charges after Hall County deputies said he possessed child sex abuse materials.
Hall County investigators recently received cyber tips from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
The GBI stated someone at a home on Parks Road had downloaded videos of children engaged in sexual acts. The videos were reportedly downloaded between April 10 and April 28, 2023.
On Tuesday, Hall County investigators conducted a search warrant at the home. Mario Javon Lindsey, 19, was arrested and his electronic devices were seized.
He was charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. More charges are pending after forensic processing of the electronic devices.
Lindsey was booked into the Hall County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.
