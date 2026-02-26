Uber road rage shooting near school minutes after student dropped off

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces felony charges after police say he shot at an Uber driver near a high school shortly after students were arriving.

The Uber driver dropped off a student at Parkview High School when another driver got stuck behind him in the left turn lane, according to a Gwinnett County Police incident report.

Police say he grew impatient Nov. 19 while the Uber driver booked his next ride on his phone.

Police say the suspect followed him onto Miller Road, passed him, then stopped his car directly in front of him.

According to the report, both ended up side by side and the suspect pulled out a gun.

The Uber driver told police he looked at the suspect and said, “If you’re gonna shoot me then shoot me” just before the shots rang out.

Police say the suspect fired four to five times.

It was around 7:30 a.m., just after the start of school for the day.

According to the report, the driver wasn’t hit, but his Honda Civic took rounds through the door panels, windows shattered, and a tire went flat.

“In this instance, the individual obtained a tag, which led to the arrest, but also put himself in harm’s way,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police.

That plate led officers to 50-year-old Abdul Razzaaq Shareef, who police say admitted to firing but claimed he believed the driver was armed. Two witnesses told police the Uber driver never drew his weapon, per the police report.

Shareef is charged with aggravated assault and four additional counts.

“You could potentially end up seriously injured or killed in a road rage,” Winderweedle said. “We’ve had homicides over the years that stem from road rage incidents.”

©2026 Cox Media Group