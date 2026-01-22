Tow truck drivers get ready for busy winter storm weekend. How to avoid calling them

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta tow truck drivers are gearing up for what could be the busiest weekend of the winter, as ice may make roads treacherous.

They told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that panicking can do more damage than ice.

Tow truck drivers across the metro will more than likely be responding to ditches to pull cars out.

Many people will stay home, but for those who are out, they say there are ways to avoid having to call for help.

“We are going to be up early. We’re going to be working all night long, too,” said Adam Alhajeh, Memorial Towing.

For Alhajeh, winter weather means long shifts and dozens of calls from drivers who underestimated ice on the roads.

His team at Memorial Towing covers Gwinnett, Walton and DeKalb counties.

He doesn’t know what the weather will bring but he expects enough work to keep his five-man team busy around the clock.

The mistakes Alhajeh sees most are drivers following too close or panicking when their car starts to drift.

“They press the brake, and that’s what caused them go to the ditch or make an accident driving too close,” he said.

Alhajeh says bald tires make it worse, and gunning the engine while stuck just digs the car deeper.

His crew is preparing chains and equipment for overnight shifts this weekend, ready to pull cars from Walton County’s icy curves.

“I hope everybody to stay safe. If you don’t have anything other than emergencies, just stay home, stay warm,” he said.

If your car ends up stalling out or breaking down - the best advice is to pull over away from heavy traffic with hazards on until help arrives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group