Tow truck driver hired to transport custom classic car to Louisiana stole it instead, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are working to locate a stolen classic car.

On August 21, the owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang hired a tow truck driver to transport the car from unincorporated Lawrenceville to Louisiana.

The car never arrived at its destination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The car has had many custom modifications, including the front fender and rear quarter panel wheel wells were cut out and custom fiberglass bodywork to widen the wheel opening over the wide American Racing Wheels.

TRENDING STORIES:

The front fender headlight openings were modified from stock round headlights to square LED Angle Eye lights, the rear taillight panel was modified to hold two sets of stock three-bar taillights on each side and the interior has “Recaro” cloth racing bucket seats with no seat belts. The instrument panel has been modified to a 66-style Mustang cluster with round gauges.

If anyone has information to share about the whereabouts of this car, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man found shot to death inside SUV at South Fulton complex; his step-brother died at the same place

©2023 Cox Media Group