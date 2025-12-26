These metro Atlanta workers will sort 1 million packages this holiday season

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It takes thousands of workers to get your Christmas presents to your front door on time for the holidays.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington got a look inside Target’s Sortation Center in Lawrenceville, where workers say they’ll sort 20,000 packages every day.

“During the holiday season, we forecast for roughly 200,000 a week,” Manager Colin Castaneda said.

When you buy something from Target online, your package goes through the Sortation Center and then gets shipped off to thousands of homes across metro Atlanta.

“he team members will pick them off in partitions, in what we call zip code groupings, which allows us to know what goes out at 7 a.m. and what goes out at 5 p.m., based on the geographical locations,” Site Director David Deliciano described.

But just because Christmas has passed, Castaneda says they’re not slowing down.

“We still see a lot of carry-over orders through New Year’s and after,” he said.

When the holiday season comes to a close, Castaneda says they’ll have sorted more than 1 million packages.

