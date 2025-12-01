Suspect goes for joyride in stolen tractor-trailer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man who they say went for a joyride in a stolen tractor-trailer.

Police say a Freightliner truck was parked at Mayer Electric Supply on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. last week. That’s when they say a man hopped into the cab and drove off.

Surveillance footage from inside the truck shows the man struggling to start the truck, but eventually gets it and drives off the lot.

An officer on patrol later found the truck abandoned and running a short distance from the business.

Police have not been able to identify the man, and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone who knows who the man may be should contact police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

