RV on fire temporarily shuts down part of I-85 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning, Gwinnett County firefighters were putting out a fire on I-85 Northbound.
According to the fire department, firefighters were on the scene just before 11:30 a.m. south of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.
When crews arrived, they found a fifth-wheel RV on fire on the right shoulder. The incident had four right lanes of I-85 northbound temporarily closed while firefighters extinguished hot spots.
Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services said the truck towing the fifth-wheel RV was able to disconnect and was not involved in the fire.
About half an hour later, the fire was under control.
Just after 1 p.m., all of the lanes were open again.
