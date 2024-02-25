RV on fire temporarily shuts down part of I-85 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning, Gwinnett County firefighters were putting out a fire on I-85 Northbound.

According to the fire department, firefighters were on the scene just before 11:30 a.m. south of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

When crews arrived, they found a fifth-wheel RV on fire on the right shoulder. The incident had four right lanes of I-85 northbound temporarily closed while firefighters extinguished hot spots.

Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services said the truck towing the fifth-wheel RV was able to disconnect and was not involved in the fire.

About half an hour later, the fire was under control.

Just after 1 p.m., all of the lanes were open again.

