Police officer who was new father dies unexpectedly in his sleep

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A  Gwinnett County police officer who was a new father died in his sleep Friday from natural causes, the Georgia Law Enforcement Organization said. 

    Cpl. Michael Warnke, 37, had a 6-month-old son, James. Authorities said he died unexpectedly of natural causes. 

    The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization announced Warnke's death in a Facebook post. 

    A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Warnke was a former Marine who loved surfing, boating, wildlife and his country. 

    He leaves behind his wife, Whitney, and his son. His funeral is next Thursday.

