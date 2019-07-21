Police officer who was new father dies unexpectedly in his sleep

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer who was a new father died in his sleep Friday from natural causes, the Georgia Law Enforcement Organization said.
Cpl. Michael Warnke, 37, had a 6-month-old son, James. Authorities said he died unexpectedly of natural causes.
The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization announced Warnke's death in a Facebook post.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Warnke was a former Marine who loved surfing, boating, wildlife and his country.
He leaves behind his wife, Whitney, and his son. His funeral is next Thursday.
