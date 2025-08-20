Norcross High football stadium renamed for retired, longtime ‘dedicated’ coach

NORCROSS, Ga. — Norcross High School renamed its football stadium in honor of Keith G. Maloof, the school’s former longtime head football coach.

The Gwinnett County Public School System said the renaming was in recognition of the former coach’s significant contributions to the football program and community.

The dedication ceremony took place during a game against Lanier High School, where Maloof’s son, Tyler Maloof, is a coach.

Keith Maloof retired last December after a distinguished 40-year coaching career, including 26 years as head coach at Norcross High. He holds the record for the most wins by any head coach in Gwinnett County, with 210 victories, the school district said.

“I poured my heart into this program – not for personal recognition, but because I believe in what this game can do for young people,” the former coach said during the ceremony. “The naming of the field represents not only my journey, but the contribution of everyone who’s ever been a part of this program.”

“Naming the stadium after Coach Maloof was a natural and deeply meaningful decision,” Norcross High’s Athletic Director Vincent Byams said. “As the all-time winningest coach in Gwinnett County history, Coach Maloof’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of Norcross High School.”

Under Keith Maloof’s leadership, the Norcross Blue Devils achieved remarkable success, including winning their first state championship in 2012 and following it with another title in 2013. The team also secured seven regional championships during his tenure.

Keith Maloof’s influence extended beyond high school football, as he helped develop players who went on to professional careers, such as New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

“Norcross is and will always be a special place to me and my family,” Tyler Maloof said, expressing pride in his father’s legacy. “I’m proud and excited for my dad that his legacy will live on forever at a school and community that mean so much to my family.”

