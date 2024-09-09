New trial begins for Gwinnett father charged in daughter’s death after 2 mistrials

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father charged in his daughter’s death will head to trial for a third time after two mistrials.

Opening statements are set to begin Monday for Cledir Barros’ new trial on child cruelty charges. Sayra Barros, 8, died after investigators say her stepmother beat her to death with a rolling pin in January.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the developments in Barros’ trial for weeks.

The first two trials ended in a mistrial due to hung juries. The first trial ended with 11 jurors voting guilty and one voting not guilty. The second trial ended with seven voting guilty and five voting not guilty.

Prosecutors can technically keep prosecuting the case until there is verdict.

We’ll have a reporter and photographer inside the courtroom as the new trial begins, starting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to one juror in the second trial who voted to acquit.

The juror asked not to be identified but said the emotions of the case really affected the jury and why it was so hard for all 12 people to agree.

“It was an emotional trial,” he said. “The state is just going to have to prove a little more with their evidence on what Cledir actually knew. I had a reasonable doubt from the evidence that the state presented.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Judge declares second mistrial for father of 8-year-old beaten to death with rolling pin

©2024 Cox Media Group