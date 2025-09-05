‘My kids are screaming’: Road rage shooter fires rifle at family, father says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A father recounted a terrifying road rage incident where a driver fired a rifle at his car with his family inside.

Police said it happened July 20 on Lake Lucerne Road when a driver, upset over a left turn, followed the family, caused a minor crash and then fired a rifle at their vehicle.

“My kids are screaming, they’re in the car crying, my wife’s hysterical,” the father, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Gary Tysinger, was arrested weeks later on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault.

