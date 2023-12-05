Men stole hundreds of thousands by robbing ATMs across Gwinnett, Forsyth counties, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One man has been arrested and another is on the run after several ATMs were robbed across Gwinnett and Forsyth counties, according to police.

Police say three separate ATMs and banks were hit in September and two men have now been named suspects.

In total, investigators say Danzil Earl, 30, and Ronnie Lewis, 31, made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Sept. 9, officers were called to a bank on Jimmy Carter Blvd. in unincorporated Duluth where they learned two men robbed the ATM technician as he was repairing the machine.

A few days later, detectives learned about a similar robbery at an ATM on Hampton Green in Duluth.

On Sept. 22, a similar robbery occurred at a bank in Forsyth County.

Investigators say they were able to use Flock cameras and social media to identify and charge Earl and Lewis.

Earl was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Nov. 27 on one robbery charge. Lewis is currently on the run and has an active warrant for robbery.

Anyone with details that could assist investigators should call them at 770-513-5300.

