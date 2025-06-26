Masked burglar throws bricks into Gwinnett businesses, steals thousands

GWINNETT COUNTY. Ga. — A masked burglar smashed through the front doors of three businesses in a Stone Mountain Highway shopping center during an early morning crime spree on June 13.

Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking into Nail Brothers, Trend Urban Cafe and So Aesthetic around 6 o’clock in the morning. Each business had shattered glass doors.

The entire operation took just 20 seconds at each location, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported.

The suspect made off with nearly $5,000 in cash from one store’s register and drawer, according to a police report. Two iPads were stolen from another store, but nothing was taken from the restaurant. The restaurant owner told police they keep the register empty as a precaution.

“It’s just unfortunate that this has to happen to these business owners,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police.

Each business forked over an estimated $800 in repair costs for their smashed front doors, adding to the financial damage.

Police believe the suspect may have been working with a crew. The surveillance video shows a red vehicle backing into the parking area.

Madiedo advises business owners to keep lights on overnight, empty cash registers and bolt down any safes.

“We can’t tolerate this type of behavior here in Gwinnett County,” Madiedo said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect from surveillance video to contact detectives.

