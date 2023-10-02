Man wanted after robbing 2 armored trucks earlier this year, FBI says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who allegedly robbed two armored trucks earlier this year.

FBI officials said 22-year-old Demarco Johnson robbed an armored truck on Feb. 6 in Tucker and did the same thing on March 20 in Snellville.

It is unclear how much money Johnson got as a result of these robberies.

Police described him as being six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Aug. 23, according to the FBI.

He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ga. inmate accused of killing correctional officer, injuring inmate recieves new charges

©2023 Cox Media Group