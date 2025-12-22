A man relied on LinkedIn to find work. It shut down his account without warning or explanation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — LinkedIn account users across the country are voicing concerns after they say their accounts were abruptly shut down without warning.

Rob Wallace says he relied on LinkedIn for more than 10 years to find work.

After a recent layoff, he says a message popped up when he tried to log in, telling him his account was restricted.

“It’s absolutely vital,” Wallace said.

He said finding a job on LinkedIn used to be easy, and he landed his last three jobs through the popular site.

“LinkedIn is the premier career site, and so if you’re restricted, you’re basically invisible,” Wallace said.

He says everything stopped after LinkedIn restricted his account without warning.

“I thought that was very odd because I really don’t post any sort of content other than my profile, and I began to wonder if maybe my account was compromised,” Wallace said.

He says he was laid off in September. With more than 30 years in the logistics industry, he says the restriction came out of nowhere.

“It’s very frustrating. You know, there is no phone number that I can call. Since my account is locked, I can’t chat with their customer service,” Wallace said.

He isn’t alone. Several LinkedIn users took to Reddit, saying their accounts were abruptly shut down.

One user wrote, “My account got restricted,” while another posted, “Same thing happened to me.”

“LinkedIn needs to greatly improve their customer support functionality,” Wallace said.

He says for weeks he filled out online complaint forms — but no one responded.

Wallace said after getting no response online, he sent several direct messages to LinkedIn’s X account. He said the company never replied.

Wallace said each passing week means another lost opportunity to land a job.

“It’s been challenging and puts me at a very distinct disadvantage,” he said.

Lincoln reached out to LinkedIn by email, but the company has not responded.

“I’m hoping that I can have an opportunity to rectify the situation and get my LinkedIn account back active,” Wallace said.

