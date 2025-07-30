Man found not guilty of battery, child cruelty charges in matter with another driver

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of being involved in a road rage incident was cleared of the most serious charges.

Duane Sudderth was found not guilty July 18 on all charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty.

He received a guilty verdict on a single misdemeanor count of aggressive driving in connection to the incident.

Gwinnett County police said in March 2024 that the matter involved Sudderth and an 18-year-old in another vehicle.

