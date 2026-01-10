Man asked woman if she needed a ride before exposing himself in Gwinnett, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman walking her dog near Tucker says a man exposed himself to her after approaching her three times on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was on Payton Woods Drive around 3:30 p.m. when a man in a white Nissan sedan stopped beside her.

“He came up to me and asked if I was waiting for an Uber. I said no and kept walking,” she said. ”He pulled up to me again and said, ‘Are you sure?’”

She said yes and continued walking.

On his third approach, she realized the man was exposing and touching himself, she said. He asked if she wanted to help, according to the victim.

“I said, ‘No, you’re disgusting,’” she said.

The man drove away, but the victim said the dead-end neighborhood left her with few options to escape.

“I knew that if he tried to get me in his car I wasn’t going to be able to outrun this car,” she said.

She described the suspect as a man in his late twenties with short black hair.

After posting about the incident on a neighborhood Facebook group, the victim said she discovered similar reports and heard other first-hand accounts dating back to September 2025. Other residents reported seeing a white Nissan near Evansdale Elementary School.

The victim said she worries about children in the area.

“There’s school buses that come through there. I know that there are tons of kids in the area,” she said.

Gwinnett County police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.

“I haven’t been able to sleep properly since then,” she said. “I’ve had to call off work just because I’m stressed about it.”

