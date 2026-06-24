Loganville police officer rescues man from burning home

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police officer is being credited with rescuing a man from a burning home Tuesday morning.

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Loganville firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 300 block of Bay Creek Road just after 9:30 a.m. on June 23.

Before fire crews arrived, Loganville Police Ofc. Crystal Citron pulled a man from the home through a window, helping him escape the burning home.

When firefighters reached the scene, they found flames coming from the front left corner of the single-story home. Loganville firefighters, along with Walton County Fire Rescue, quickly put out the blaze, which was contained to the living room.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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The Bay Creek Road fire was one of two house fires Loganville firefighters responded to within a little more than an hour on Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to another house fire in the 200 block of Tommy Lee Fuller Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home filled with smoke. The fire had already been extinguished by residents before crews arrived. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Both fires remain under investigation.

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