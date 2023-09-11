Lawrenceville police want public’s help in locating man last seen a week ago

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Sunday, September 2.

Darryl Hutley, 54, was last seen that day leaving his home in the early hours.

Detectives were able to find video surveillance of Hutley at a QuickTrip store on Satellite Blvd. in the afternoon hours of September 2.

He has not communicated with his family and is believed to not be taking his medications.

He was last seen wearing a mult-color t-shirt, dark jacket, black pants, and a baseball cap.

He is 6′ 4″ tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lawrenceville police Detective Sampson at 770-670-5145 or emailing GSampson@LawrencevillePD.com.

You can also call 911 to report seeing Hutley.

