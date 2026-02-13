Lawrenceville considers pedestrian bridges as downtown growth continues

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrenceville is considering one or possibly two pedestrian bridges to connect downtown to Rhodes Jordan Park as the city prepares to add nearly 20,000 new residents through annexation.

The proposed bridges would cross Buford Drive at its intersection with East Pike Street and cross Scenic Highway at its intersection with East Crogan Street, allowing pedestrians to walk above traffic instead of through it.

Patricia Brown has watched the downtown transform since she opened Masterpiece Mixers Paint and Party on Crogan Street in 2017.

“I think the growth is really, really good. It is good for business, it’s good for the city,” Brown said.

City Manager Chuck Warbington said the bridge or bridges would prioritize pedestrian safety while serving as a welcome sign for visitors.

“Our downtown has really become a very popular, walkable community. This is continuing that extension,” Warbington said.

He said the Buford Drive crossing is the city’s biggest safety concern for pedestrians.

“This is a project that really kind of puts emphasis on the safety of pedestrians in our community,” Warbington said.

The bridge considerations come as major changes reshape downtown.

A new hotel is going up near the square and the proposed May annexation would push the city’s population over 50,000.

For Brown, who offers paint nights, canvas bags, wine glass painting and custom wooden designs at her studio, the growth means more foot traffic past her windows.

“It’s constantly new business. I do get repeat customers, but it is amazing to me how it’s consistently new business,” Brown said.

The bridges are currently unfunded. Warbington said council directed staff to continue refining the designs before putting together a financial plan.

If built, construction would be completed within five years.

