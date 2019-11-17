  • Kroger employee stabs co-worker at Gwinnett County store, police say

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Gwinnett County grocery store.

    Gwinnett County police tell Channel 2 Action News it happened at the Kroger on Grayson Highway in Grayson Sunday morning.

    We're talking to police about the investigation for updates on Channel 2 Action News. 

    Police said the victim was taken to Gwinnett Northside Hospital with significant wounds. 

    Police believe both the suspect and victim were Kroger employees.

    They are unsure of a motive at this time. 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories