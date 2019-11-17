Kroger employee stabs co-worker at Gwinnett County store, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Gwinnett County grocery store.
Gwinnett County police tell Channel 2 Action News it happened at the Kroger on Grayson Highway in Grayson Sunday morning.
Police said the victim was taken to Gwinnett Northside Hospital with significant wounds.
Police believe both the suspect and victim were Kroger employees.
They are unsure of a motive at this time.
