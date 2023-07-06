Kitten tests positive for rabies after scratching owners, Gwinnett County health officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Officials warned residents to be on the lookout for animals acting “unusual” after officials say a rabid cat attacked a resident.

On June 28, Gwinnett County officials said a kitten that lived in a Lawrenceville home bit its owners and veterinary staff.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the attack, officials confirmed that the kitten tested positive for rabies.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement said this is the second rabid cat to attack someone in the county.

Channel 2 Action News reported the first incident in early June when a cat attacked a person in the area of Luke Edwards Road in Dacula.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Diseases like rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals such as foxes and raccoons,” Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement said in a news release.

If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, you must seek medical care immediately.

The county said if you see an animal you believe may be rabid, to call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GAME OVER: 2 suspects destroy gaming machines, steal cash at Atlanta convenience store

©2022 Cox Media Group