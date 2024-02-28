‘It’s unexplainable’: Family worried sick after Gwinnett Co. teen missing for over a month

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County 15-year-old has now been missing for more than a month after police say she left campus and was last seen running near her high school.

Eva Cambron’s mother is growing increasingly concerned she may be in danger now that the teen has been missing for an extended period of time without a working cell phone.

“She’s not the type of person that she will leave for a week or not even a day or night,” Evas’s mother, Christina Covarrubias told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Cambron was last seen leaving McClure Health Science High School before 12:15 in the afternoon on January 26. Gwinnett County Police have taken over the case and they say she was running down Club Drive toward Shackleford Road in a gray hoodie.

“She has family that’s still looking for her,” Covarrubias said.

Cambron’s family says calls to Eva’s phone go straight to voice mail.

In interviews with Eva’s friends, they haven’t been able to explain her disappearance either, according to her family.

Eva’s mother is worried she may be with an adult and in danger.

“It has to be someone that’s older than her that has her at this point,” she said, “because it’s unexplainable on how she goes missing.”

Covarrubias said she would often check all her kids’ phones for suspicious things but never found any red flags.

Eva has dreams of becoming a nurse after high school, according to her mother, and her family is hoping that first this nightmare will end.

“I’ll be waiting for her and maybe someday she’ll return in the school bus,” said her mom.

Eva is listed at 5′2″ and approximately 115 lbs.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call Gwinnett County Police.

