Gwinnett traffic stop uncovers drugs hidden in video game case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a common traffic violation in Gwinnett County ended with two arrests and a creative hiding spot for drugs, police said.

Gwinnett County police pulled over a vehicle for an improper left turn on May 22 near Buford Drive and Interstate 85. The stop was part of Operation Summer Peace, which put extra officers and K9 units on patrol during the summer months.

Things escalated when a police dog detected narcotics in the car.

“Open the GTA game. That’s dope. That’s what they’re holding dope in,” an officer says in body camera video provided by police.

Inside a Grand Theft Auto video game case, officers found marijuana. Also in the car, officers found powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl pills. They also recovered two guns, one of which was reported stolen.

Driver Arie Ashekun, 28, was charged with gun possession, improper left turn and window tint violations. Passenger Alexander Thomas, 27, faces drug possession charges, including intent to distribute marijuana, plus gun charges.

The video game hiding spot caught their attention for reasons beyond the bust itself.

“It’s a great thing when you have these drugs off the street and not in the possible hands of young children, especially when they’re being advertised as such,” Gwinnett Cpl. Juan Madiedo told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The arrests add to Operation Summer Peace results. The initiative uses increased patrols and community meetings to address summer crime trends.

Both men were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

