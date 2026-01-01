Gwinnett teen accused in Buford Highway chase was wanted for drive-by shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old accused of leading Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended with multiple crashed cars on Buford Highway Tuesday was wanted for a drive-by shooting.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Abraham Quintanilla was already facing seven counts of aggravated assault from a November drive-by shooting at a house off Club Drive in Lawrenceville while a family was inside.

A bullet hole in the garage door shows how close the shots came to the people inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says Quintanilla fled when deputies tried to stop him at the intersection of Buford Highway and Duluth Highway in Duluth.

The chase allegedly hit 124 mph and ended when Quintanilla slammed into two cars and an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle before deputies stopped him on Buford Highway & Lanford Rd in Norcross.

Quintanilla now faces additional charges including fleeing police and hitting law enforcement.

Everyone hit during the chase was checked out by paramedics on Buford Highway but nobody needed to go to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says they took Quintanilla into custody without issues once the chase ended.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group